Yeh Teri Galiyan Written Updates For February 3, 2020: Devika And Shan Dance Together

Yeh Teri Galiyan written update

The episode started with Devika entering the room and laughing as she had created a mishap in the kitchen. Devika then thought about how she managed to punish Shaan for scolding her.

Devika then started dancing to express her joy. Shan furiously went to Devika’s room and saw her dancing. Krishi called Devika and Shan to come to the hall. Shan then draped saree for Devika as she told him she didn’t know how to drape a saree.

Shan and Devika shared a moment when Akira saw them and was surprised to see them together. Akira got furious at it and thought that if Devika came in between her and Shan, she wouldn’t leave her.

Krishi asked Shan and Devika to play a game. She asked them to dance on a paper and fold it after every 1 minute. Shan and Devika danced together and followed the instructions as Krishi said. Krishi’s friend asked her why she lied about the game. To which, she exclaimed that she saw her parents fighting and wanted them to sort out, that’s why she had done this.

At the end of the last fold of paper, Krishi asked Shan to pick Devika in his arms and dance. Nira saw the two dancing and thought that Devika is a perfect match for Shan and she should certainly take Asmita’s place in Shan’s life.

Nira asked Shan why he was worried. She also asked Shan if he likes Devika and wants to bring her in his life. Shan furiously denied it and also said that he would never think about bringing Devika to his life. Nira prayed for Shan's happiness and that he finally accepts Devika as his partner.

