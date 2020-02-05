'Yeh Teri Galiyan' Written Updates For February 4, 2020: Krishi's Health Gets Worse

Yeh Teri Galiyan is a Hindi romantic drama television series starring Avinash Mishra, Vrushika Mehta, Ruchi Mahajan, and Ayaan Zubair Rahmani. In the latest episode, Krishi’s health got serious and delicate.

Yeh Teri Galiyan written update for February 4, 2020

The episode started with Nira and Shan expressing their happiness as Krishi went to school after so many days. Krishi came home with Chahat from school. Chahat informed everyone that Krishi brought a couple inside the house who was sitting outside.

Krishi brought the couple inside and Devika informed everyone that the couple is her uncle and aunty. Devika’s aunt called her by her name and Krishi was shocked by the same. Krishi questioned Devika why she was called 'Devika' and not ''Asmita. Everyone was seen shocked by all the happenings and got worried about Krisi’s health.

Devika tried to convince Krishi that she doesn’t know who those people were and why they were there. Devika’s aunty showed a picture of Devika with them to everyone. Krishi saw the picture and fainted out of the shock.

Shan got worried and picked Krishi up to take her to the hospital. Devika dragged her aunt and uncle to the room where her aunty blamed Devika for ignoring her mother in the hospital and also called her characterless.

Devika’s aunty tried to slap her but she was stopped by Shan. Shan then defended Devika and explained that she was there because he convinced her to be there. Shan also asked Devika’s aunty to not point on her character. Shan then turned to Devika and told her that she should have stopped her relatives from doing all that drama in front of Krishi. He also said that he is the one who brought her to the house and now he is asking her to leave.

Devika shouted at Shan saying she was not there because of him but because she wanted to. She also explained that she has experienced the feeling of her mother going away from her and therefore, she would do anything to save Krishi’s life.

Devika then asked her relatives to leave or she would call the police. The doctor informed everyone that Krishi’s health conditions are not stable and now only God could save her. Devika stood in front of everyone and claimed that she would be the one to save Krishi’s life.

