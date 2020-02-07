'Yeh Teri Galiyan' Written Updates: Devika Takes Care Of Krishi

Yeh Teri Galiyan is a Hindi romantic drama television series starring Avinash Mishra, Vrushika Mehta, Ruchi Mahajan, and Ayaan Zubair Rahmani. In the latest episode, Devika was seen taking care of Krishi and Shan. Nevi decided to make a big decision.

The episode started with Devika calming down Krishi after the panic attack. The doctor appreciated Devika for what she had done for Krishi and told everyone that only a mother can do this. Devika requested everybody to let her stay in the house for Krishi, she also promised she would leave once Krishi’s health gets stable.

Shan tried to convince Krishi to eat, however, Krishi denied and told Shan that she was not talking to her. Shan left the room with disappointment.

Devika entered the room and sat with Krishi. She asked Krishi to eat, but Krishi threw the spoon away. Devika told Krishi that her mother had always asked her to respect food, therefore she should eat for her mother. Krishi got convinced and ate the food. Devika was in tears and thought about making every effort for Krishi.

Devika entered Shan's room and saw him sitting in the shower. She tried to stop him but Shan asked her to leave the room. Devika told him that he needs to be strong for Krishi and they need to be together for her. Shan came out of the shower. Devika tried to convince Shan to have dinner but Shan refused.

Devika then told Shan that she promised Nevi to convince him to have food. Shan then had his dinner. Akira also entered with food and saw Shan having food with Devika. Akira furiously left the room. Nevi saw Devika and Shan laughing with each other and make a decision to bring Devika home as Shan’s wife. She thought that this would be the right decision for kids as well as for Shan.

