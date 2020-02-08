'Yeh Teri Galiyan' Written Update February 7: Devika Saves Krishi's Life

Yeh Teri Galiyan is a popular show that airs on Zee TV, every Monday to Friday, at 19:00 hrs. The popular romantic show, starring Avinash Mishra, Vrushika Mehta, Ruchi Mahajan, and Ayaan Zubair Rahmani in lead, has managed to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets for a long time now. Here is all you need to know about Yeh Teri Galiyan's February 7 episode.

Also Read | 'Yeh Teri Galiyan' Written Updates: Devika Takes Care Of Krishi

Yeh Teri Galiyan written update

Yesterday's episode of Yeh Teri Galiyan starts with Devika consoling Krishi to sleep. Meanwhile, Nevi and Akira enter into a conversation, where the latter expresses her discomfort over Devika's presence in the home. But Nevi takes care of the situation and explains to her how Devika is taking good care of Krishi. Meanwhile, Akira plans to burn Ashmita's photo kept in Krishi's room and put the blame on Devika. Akira sets Ashmita's photo on fire, at the same time Krishi enters her bedroom. Akira leaves her room in a hurry, leaving the burning photo on the floor. The burning photo sets Krishi's room on fire.

Also Read | 'Yeh Teri Galiyan' Written Updates : Devika Confesses Her Love For Shan

Also Read | 'Yeh Teri Galiyan' Written Updates For February 4, 2020: Krishi's Health Gets Worse

A panicked Krishi cries for help, and Devika reaches on time to save Krishi and her photo with Asmita. Meanwhile, in the process of saving Krishi, Devika's hands get injured. Shan takes her to his room and applies ointment on the burns. Meanwhile, Nevi asks Krishi if she wants Devika and Shan to unite. To which, she nods in their favour.

What to expect from the upcoming episodes of Yeh Teri Galiyan

In the forthcoming episodes of Yeh Teri Galiyan, audiences can expect the union of Shan and Devika. Because reports have it that Krishi and Nevi will join hands to unite Shan and Devika for good. Only time will tell if Krishi and Nevi's will succeed in their endeavour.

Also Read | Yeh Teri Galiyan Written Updates For February 3, 2020: Devika And Shan Dance Together

(Promo Image Courtesy: A still from Yeh Teri Galiyan)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.