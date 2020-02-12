'Yeh Teri Galiyan' Written Updates: Krishi Stops Devika From Leaving The House

Yeh Teri Galiyan is a popular show that airs on Zee TV, every Monday to Friday, at 19:00 hrs. The popular romantic show, starring Avinash Mishra, Vrushika Mehta, Ruchi Mahajan, and Ayaan Zubair Rahmani in lead, has managed to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets for a long time now.

The episode started with Devika packing her stuff to leave the house. Shan questioned her what she was doing. Devika told him that they had a deal that when Krishi’s health gets stable, she would leave the house. She further thanked Shan for helping her with her mom's surgery and started leaving.

Nevi stopped her and hugged her. Akira asked Nevi to let her go, however, Nevi said she wanted Krishi to meet Devika for one last time. Akira denied and told that kids get attached too easily, Krishi would get upset.

Krishi came in and hugged Devika. She told Devika she didn't want to let her go. Devika tried to convince Krishi that she would visit her often. She also told her that her mother was in the hospital and she wanted to go to see her.

Krishi asked Devika to stay till Shan’s wedding. Nevi also asked her to stay and said that she was a family member to them. Devika was convinced and decided to stay.

Krishi and Devika were seated in the room when Krishi told Devika she didn't want to let her go. Devika told Krishi a joke and they burst into laughter. Shan entered the room and saw them. All three of them shared a happy moment.

Devika then tripped over Shan, Krishi captured the moment as Devika and Shan looked into each other's eyes. Krishi took a selfie with them. Meanwhile, Krishi and Devika laughed together, Shan noticed how happy Krishi was with Devika.

