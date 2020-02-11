'Yeh Teri Galiyan' Written Update | February 10: Shan Promises Chahat To Marry Akira

Yeh Teri Galiyan is a popular show that airs on Zee TV, every Monday to Friday, at 19:00 hrs. The popular romantic show, starring Avinash Mishra, Vrushika Mehta, Ruchi Mahajan, and Ayaan Zubair Rahmani in lead, has managed to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets for a long time now.

The episode started with Devika sitting in her room and remembering the time when Shan was holding her hand. Meanwhile, Krishi entered the room and told Devika that she had brought food for her. Krishi then questioned Devika that it was true that her mother had sent her to take care of Krishi.

Then, in a dream sequence, Krishi had a conversation with Asmita where Asmita asked Krishi to unite Shan and Devika. Meanwhile, Akira went to Chahat with an intent to take care of her so that Shan would notice her. Akira tried to convince Chahat that she could be her mother and take care of her family. Chahat got convinced and told Akira that she will make sure Shan gets married to Akira.

Krishi went to Shan to ask him to get married to Devika, however, she saw Shan promising Chahat that he would get married to Akira for her. Krishi then thought that if Chahat is happy with this decision that she wouldn’t make her upset by asking Shan to get married to Devika.

Chahat announced in front of everyone that Shan would be getting married soon. Nevi congratulated Devika, however, Chahat corrected her and said that it was Akira who Shan is getting married to. Nevi and Devika saw Akira in shock. Devika got really upset and ran to her room. She packed her bags in tears and remembered all the good moments she had spent with Shan.

Devika decided to leave the house while she stopped on her way to take a photo with her. The episode ended with Shan stopping her while Devika tried to take a photo of Krishi and Shan.

