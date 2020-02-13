'Yeh Teri Galiyan' Written Updates For February 12: Shan To Get Married To Akira Soon

Yeh Teri Galiyan is a popular show that airs on Zee TV, every Monday to Friday, at 19:00 hrs. The popular romantic show, starring Avinash Mishra, Vrushika Mehta, Ruchi Mahajan, and Ayaan Zubair Rahmani in lead, has managed to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets for a long time now.

The episode started with Shan going to Nevi’s room and giving her a hug. Nevi enquired to Shan why he was upset. Nevi told Shan that she knew that he was upset because Shan could not let go of Devika as he had feelings for her. Nevi explained Shan that he was in love with Devika and he was denying the fact because he felt like he would be cheating Asmita.

Nevi further asked him to get married to Devika so he would move on with a good life partner and Krishi would get a mother of her choice. Shan denied the fact and said that he had only loved Asmita in his own life and wouldn’t accept anyone else as his life partner.

Nevi decided to stop Shan from getting married to Akira as she knew he was doing it in guilt and for Chahat’s goodwill. Meanwhile, Akira was seen shouting at Nevi as she was forcing Shan to get married to Devika when Shan willingly accepted he didn’t want to get married to Devika.

Nevi went to Devika and asked Devika to convince Shan for not getting married to Akira. Devika along with Krishi and Nevi went to Shan’s room. They saw Chahat trying to convince Shan for getting married to Akira in two days. Shan promised Chahat and Akira that he will get married to Akira in two days.

Nevi, Devika and Krishi discussed how to stop Shan’s marriage. Nevi asked Devika to make Shan realise that he is in love with Devika. Krishi told Nevi that she knew how Shan would realise that he is in love with Devika.

Nevi and Krishi asked Devika to go in front of Shan in her original look as Devika and not Asmita. Devika changed into her own clothes and started singing a song in her room. Shan went to her room to see who was singing the song.

Shan and Devika shared a moment with each other, however, Shan left the room leaving Devika’s hand. Akira stopped Devika and warned her that no one can stop her from getting married to Shan. The episode ended with Akira thinking about stopping Devika from coming in between her and Shan.

