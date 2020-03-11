Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For March 10: Red Moon Princess Hugs Aman & Roshni

In the last episode of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans see that Aman and Roshni have successfully destroyed the Red Moon and have enraged the Princess of the Red Moon. Things between Aman and Roshni are all good now, and they have decided to celebrate their marriage anniversary. Read on to know what happens next:

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written updates for March 10, 2020

In the March 10, 2020 episode of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans see that the whole family has gathered and are all set to celebrate the day. Aman and Roshni cut the cake, and Aman is taking care of Roshni, who is faking things on purpose, just to get Aman’s attention. He feeds her food by his own hands, and everyone starts to embrace him.

Roshni is troubling Aman and is pulling his love at every opportunity she gets. So to get back at her, Aman feeds her a chilly. They all wrap up the food as soon as possible and get to the dance floor. The whole family is seen dancing at Bhangda Paale. This is when the Red Moon Princess comes to the Khan mansion.

The princess asks the family if they have broken the red moon, and Baby says that she has never even broken a bulb, let alone the red moon. Aman and Roshni tell him that they have broken the moon, and they do not care about the consequences. They state that they did it for their family. The princess then hugs them and express her gratitude for their help. She reveals that Kabir told her about this.

She stated that her family punishes those who would even look at the moon. Red moon princess helps the family and prepares them for the upcoming threat. The threat appears and one of them turns into ice. Everyone is scared and all set to deal with this new threat.

