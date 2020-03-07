'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka!' Written Update For March 6: Mr. Chotu Is Trapped In The Red Moon

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! written updates are here. In the last episode of the show, Aman and Roshni, along with the whole Khan family are able to bring their house back from the underworld. The whole family is safe but this is when they realise that Mr. Chotu is not among them and is actually still trapped in the house. Yehh Jaadhu Hai Jinn Ka March 6 episode is out now. Read on to know about what happened in the 105th episode of the show:

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! written updates for March 6, 2020

In the 105th episode of the show, Aman and Roshni, along with their family, enter the house. Aman then fixes the house with his magic and they all start to look for Mr. Chotu. This is when Aman comes across a huge broken piece of the moon and notices that Chotu is stuck inside it. Parveen, who is still weak, collapses and Sara takes her to her room. Parveen tells Dadi that the bells are ringing and no one understands what she means.

READ | 'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka!' Written Update For Feb 24: Aman Saves Roshni At The Party



Roshni tells Salma that she is here only for Mr. Chotu and they will leave as soon as he gets better. Aman and Roshni ask Tabeezi for help as they can not do anything about it. She states that Laal Chand and Jinns are natural enemies. The little lamp fairy jinn knows what to do but no one can hear her. Aman then proceeds to break the red moon but it catches fire. He then states that the dark forest will give them the clues they need to save Mr. Chotu.

READ| 'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka!' Written Update For March 2: Kabir Hunts Down His Mother Parveen



Aman says that he will leave for the dark forest and Roshni is willing to join too. Imraan is also eager to join them. Imraan says that once upon a time he went to China and when Aman presses him about this, Imraan says that it was actually Nepal border. He met two masters there and has learned Kung Fu from them. Roshni and Aman argue on Imraan's utility.

READ | 'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' January 28 Written Update: The Baby Goes Missing



The little fairy jinn puts a book in Imraan's hands and they find how to get him out of the red moon. The book tells them that they need to ring the bells to free Mr. Chotu. A cloud comes out of the book and shows them the way. Imraan is trying to lighten their mood but Aman and Roshni then end up fighting. He then states that he cannot see anything happening to her. Dadi then asks Tabeezi about how she knew about the red moon's magic.

READ | Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For March 5: Aman And Roshni Save The Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.