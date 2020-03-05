Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For March 4: Aman And Roshni Destroy The Moon

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update for March 4, 2020, are here. The show revolves around the love story of a Jinn. It features Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan in the lead roles of Roshni and Aman respectively. Read on to know what happens in Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka March 4, 2020 episode:

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written updates for 4 March 2020 :

In Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka episode 103, fans see that Kabir is mad at the Khan family and Roshni for lying to him. They did not follow his command and his plan failed. Thus, Kabir decides to take revenge against Aman and Roshni. He uses his magic to create a red coloured moon and places it on the Khan Mansion.

The whole mansion starts to sink in the ground. Imraan had tried to fool Kabir, but it did not work. Aman and Roshni arrive at the Khan mansion and see that the house is sinking. They use their combined magic to stop this from happening but nothing works.

The Khan family gets panicked as the two Zehrals in the house gets freed, adding to the stress of the family members. Tabeezi uses her own magic to save the family but it does not work. On the other hand, Mr Chotu is talking to the fairy jinn from the lamp he had found.

Aman and Roshni are using all the magic they have but nothing seems to work. Roshni is getting cold as the power of the red moon is turning everything into ice. Aman gives Roshni his blazer to keep her warm. They then realise that the moon is made of ice, and only fire and destroy it.

Roshni uses her magic to lift a humongous rock and levitates it on top of the crescent moon. Aman then uses his magic to turn the rock into magma and they drop it on the moon, successfully destroying Kabir’s moon. But this happiness is short-lived as the broken pieces of the moon start to assemble.

