Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For March 12: Kabir Mind-controls Tabeezi

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written updates are here. In Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka episode 109, fans see that Aman is suspicious of Laila and decides that the family will stand their ground and fight instead of running from the threat. Read on to know more about what happens in Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka March 12 episode:

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written updates for March 12 episode

In the 110th episode of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, the family is seen standing their ground together and Aman's plan works. The attacks on the family members stop. They think that the one who wanted to hurt them is scared. But Aman states that Lalia is one who is hurting them. Imraan is flirting with Laila and says that she will not hurt anyone. Laila defends herself and Roshni says that she believes her. She also asks her to reveal the truth that she is hiding.

One of the bubbles Laila has given the family starts to glow, and the room turns foggy. Sara starts to turn into ice but Roshni and Aman save her. This is when the family notices that there are two Laila, and they say that they are twin sisters. The two sisters start to fight. The two sisters start to fight over the throne leaving the family confused.

Tabeezi finds out that Laila is the one who is hurting everyone. Aman and Roshni trap the two sisters with their magic. Roshni gets a call from Tabeezi who is under the control of Kabir. He makes her lie and prove that Laila is innocent. But this is not true, and she indeed is evil. Chotu, on the other hand, is getting harassed by a bully. Laila then reveals that the real moon will help her get what she wants to save the family members who have turned into ice.

