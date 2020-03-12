Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For March 11: Saima Turns Into Ice

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written updates are here. In Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka episode 108, fans see that Shezadi has come to meet Aman and Roshni to thank them for destroying the Red moon and for waking her up from her slumber. Read on to know more about what happens in Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka March 11 episode:

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written updates for March 11 episode

In the 109th episode of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Shehzadi gives a bubble to every member of the Khan family and tells them that when these bubbles start to glow hard, one must close their eyes. Baby closes her eyes and Shehzadi tells her to close her eyes only when the threat comes near. Roshni notices that Shezadi's footprints are in the shame of a moon, and Shehzadi tells her that every member from the Noorani family has similar footsteps.

Roshni asks her if these footprints change their size like the real moon, and also tells her that when she walks the only prints she leaves are of dirt from her shoes. After blabbering way too much, Roshni tells Shehzadi that she is a very talkative person and right now they should go and hide. Imraan then tells Shehzadi that he feels like he should stay with her. Shehzadi tells Aman and Roshni to hide in one room, leaving Imraan with the moon princess.

The weather changes and everything turns dark. On the other hand, Imraan is flirting with Laila, the Red moon princess. Laila tells him to go and hide as she waits for the threat to arrive. Aman wants to leave the room but Roshni tells him to stay and says that the only reason he wants to go because he cannot take orders from a girl. Saima loses her stone and turns into ice. Baby tells the family that there was fog in the room.

Aman knows that Lalia is aware of the threat and knows what the threat is, but is not telling it to the family. Baby too turns into ice and Aman is suspicious of Laila. Aman tells her that he has a plan to defeat the threat.

