Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For March 5: Aman And Roshni Save The Day

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written updates are here. The show depicts the love story of a Jinn, played by Vikram Singh Chauhan. Read on to know more about Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka March 5, 2020 episode here:

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written updates

In the 104th episode of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Aman and Roshni are happy as they have destroyed Kabir’s magic. But the moon starts to reassemble. Roshni and Aman use their magic to further destroy the moon.

On the other hand, Tabeezi successfully gets Baby and Salma out of Kabir’s influence, but the family is still not safe. Aman uses the Sword of Jinnad but the pieces of the red moon are still keeping the house underground. He buries the sword in the ground but this red moon keeps on coming back.

Aman blames Roshni for all the trouble that she has caused, and Roshni states that she should have been dead by now, but Aman keeps on saving her. They then decide to destroy the roof of the house. This goes well and as planned and Ayana brings the family out of the house.

The house gets destroyed and everyone is sad about this, but Aman states that the family is safe and that is what matters. This is when they realise that Mr Chotu is still in the house. Mr Chotu asks the Jinne to do some magic and save him.

This is when he hears Parveen’s voice. She tells him that the house is not made of stones and rocks. The house is made from their souls, and if they ask the house to come out by singing a song, which they all somehow instinctively knew. One by one, all the pillars of the house start to come out and brings the house back.

