'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update | March 16: Red Moon Princess Betrays Kabir & Aman

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written updates are here. It is considered one of the most popular Hindi shows. Read on to know what happens in Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka March 16 episode:

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written updates for March 16 episode

In the 113th episode of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Laila tells Roshni to follow her wolfs if she wants to find Parveen. Aman decides that he needs to go alone as Roshni is pregnant. She agrees to it without a fight, leaving Aman worried about how she agreed so fast. Aman goes to the mountains and sees Parveen lying there.

On the other hand, Roshni is in search of Chandni. Aman finds Parveen but she cannot move her legs, as they are frozen. Something attacks Aman, and Roshni finds where Chandni is but she cannot take her out of her prison. She tries but her efforts go to waste. Roshni tries her best and finally takes Chandni out of her prison. But Chandni tells her that she cannot save the family because for that they need to defeat Laila first.

Chandni also reveals that Laila wants to kill Aman and Kabir at the same time. This is when Aman finds out the hard way that he has been trapped along with Kabir. This is all Laila's doing, as she has betrayed Aman and Kabir. Laila concentrates all her power and throws her weapons at Kabir and Aman, but they are saved by Roshni and Chandni. Roshni tells Aman that if he cannot melt ice then there is no point in being made of fire itself.

Meanwhile, Laila runs away and the gang is trapped in a hailstorm. Aman then somehow manages to find his mother and uses his dark jinn powers to save her. Kabir, on the other hand, stays still and does not even move when a threat is coming his way.

