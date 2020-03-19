Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For March 18: Aman Saves Roshni

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn ka written updates for March 18, 2020's episode are here. The show revolves around the Emperor of Jinns and his love story. Read on to know more about what happens in Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka episode 115 here:

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For March 18

In Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka episode 115, Parveen is excited to about Roshni’s pregnancy. Aman tells her to calm down and not talk to Roshni about it. This is when the family reveals that they have decorated the whole house and are ready to throw a party. Aman tells everyone to keep this between themselves.

Baby forgets about this and does not know who is pregnant in the first place and starts asking Saima and Sara about this. She then ends up asking if she is pregnant, as has a tendency to forget things. Parveen tells Baby to keep quiet for now.

Mr Chotu reveals that his Chachi is on the way. Roshni comes to the main hall and Aman uses his magic to wipe Roshni’s name out. They then tell Roshni that Aman is going to be an uncle and they all start saying that Saima is pregnant.

Salma starts shedding tears knowing that Roshni is going to have children soon. When asked about this by Roshni, Imraan says that she is going to be a grandmother soon. Suddenly the roof of the house collapses and it falls on Roshni, but Aman utters the words ‘Kiya mifa’ and swings his wand, which stops the falling of the roof, ultimately saving Roshni.

Chotu is trying to wake up Locha Paari and uses her fairy dust to save herself. Events around Roshni are all going wrong due to the curse, and this fairy dust ends up being a threat. But a hand comes out of the water and grabs Roshni. Thanks to Aman, she is saved from the ill effects of the water.

Roshni gets ready and comes to the main party, but falls accidentally and is caught by Aman mid-air. Imraan gets happy after seeing this whereas Salma is worried. Roshni suddenly faints after having some juice.

