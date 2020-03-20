'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For March 19: Aman Tries To Save Roshni

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka known to be one of the most popular Hindi shows. Read on to know what happens in Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka March 19 episode:

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written updates for March 19, 2020

The episode starts with Roshni fainting and all the members of the house gather her and asks Aman to call the doctor as soon as possible. In the meantime, Aman goes on to check her pulse and tells everyone that he cannot find her pulse, they all start panicking. Aman screams out Roshini’s name and begins to cry. In the next scene, Locha requests Chotu to come along with her telling him that it is an important matter, Chotu soon starts to follow her. On the other hand, Aman soon remembers Laila’s curse.

Parveen pleads to Tabeezi asking her to do something about the matter. Tabeezi then tells her that this was your house and she had heard there is a secret door in this house. Parveen then tells her that yes, there is a secret door that leads to a magical cave. And in that magical cave one can find a solution for any problem.

Parveen then tells Tabeezi that she will go for a solution to save Roshni. Farah overhears her conversation and soon stops Parveen telling her that she cannot go in there. Farah tells Parveen that she will go to the magical cave as Roshni is her best friend. Tabeezi asks Farah to be alert and careful and once she crosses the magical cave to find the golden stairs.

In the next scene, Aman recalls Roshni drinking something, he soon checks what is in the glass and finds a scorpion inside it. Tabeezi tells Aman that scorpion belongs to Shahi. She also tells him that it is the world’s most poisonous scorpion and there is no cure for its sting.

Also read | 'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update | March 16: Red Moon Princess Betrays Kabir & Aman

Aman gets angry and starts throwing things all around the house. Chotu looks at the Nargisi tree and the buds show that Aman loves Roshni and nothing can happen to her. Dadi tries to calm Aman and asks him to find a solution. Farah who is inside the cave tries to find the golden staircase.

Also read | Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For March 10: Red Moon Princess Hugs Aman & Roshni

Locha and Chotu lands in sinking sand and they keep shouting for help. Imran sees them in the sand and runs to help them. He tells them not to panic and will get them out soon. He soon lands up with them in the sand. They start to call out Aman’s name for help and they all get pulled inside the water and soon fall inside some lonely chamber. They start walking to find a way out but end up exhausted as they could not find a way out.

Aman, on the other hand, calls Baazigar and tells him that he does not need any help to save Roshni and soon gets the sword in his hand.

Also read | 'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka!' Written Update For March 6: Mr Chotu Is Trapped In The Red Moon

Also read | Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For March 5: Aman And Roshni Save The Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.