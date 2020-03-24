'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For March 23: Aman Gets A Chance To Save Roshni

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn ka written update for the latest episode is here. The show revolves around the Emperor of Jinns and his love story. Read on to know more about what happened in Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka episode that was telecasted on March 23, 2020:

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update for March 23

The episode starts with Aman recalling his moments with Roshni while stabbing himself. Later, he opens his eyes in the same jungle and comforts Roshni. Roshni stands confused as Aman says he will save her and it is just a scorpion. Roshni and Aman reach home and through a number of series Aman realises that it is the same day repeating. Later, he saves Roshni from the falling ceiling.

He also recalls everything that how she attempted to save Roshni from the water. Meanwhile, Aman notices that Roshni died at 07:07, so, he needs to be cautious. On the other side, Farha and Ustad encourage Imraan after he gives up. Farha and Ustad say that in order to save Roshni, they have to keep walking. Imraan agrees and starts walking again. And later, the trio sees the land and starts rejoicing.

Aman's attempts to save Roshni irritates her as he spoiled her cake while saving her from the ceiling and water. Roshni starts scolding Aman and says that she can't live in the constant fear of death. Meanwhile, as Roshni scolds him, Aman completes her unfinished sentence beforehand. Suspicious, Roshni asks him how he knows what she was about to tell. Meanwhile, Aman recalls the same conversation they had last time. The episode ends there.

Preview: Roshni is about to fall from stairs while Aman rushes to save her.

