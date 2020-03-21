'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update | March 20 : Aman Stabs Himself

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka known to be one of the most popular Hindi shows, and it first aired in October 2019. Read on to know what happens in Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka March 20 episode.

Also Read | 'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For March 19: Aman Tries To Save Roshni

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | March 19: Kuhu-Mishti Find The Kidnappers

The episode starts off with the prime character Aman stabbing himself with a sword. Aman remembers Roshni while in pain and cries remembering her. The family in the background shouts his name.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 19: Prachi Keeps Ranbir's Confession A Secret

Soon a flashback plays and it is revealed that Kabeer had come back as Zehraal. The audience then understands it was Kabeer in the disguise of Zehraal who was troubling Aman. The viewers are shown the entire fight that happened between Aman and Roshni against Laila.

Also Read | 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Written Update | March 19: Vikas Gupta's Entry Shakes The House

It is soon revealed that it was Laila’s curse that had put Roshni in trouble. Aman recollects everything as he dies a slow, painful death. Aman realises he has to save Roshni from the curse of death.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update March 19: Prachi Keeps Ranbir's Confession A Secret

As Aman is recollecting everything, he falls to the ground. Aman weeps bitterly in pain and agony. His entire family looks on as Aman lays dead. Baazigar too looks on as his dear friend slowly dies. The family soon runs to hold Aman. Aman falls, however, this time on Dadi and Praveen’s lap.

Also Read | 'Manmohini' Written Updates | March 19: Sunanda Compelled To Dance On Shards Of Glass

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.