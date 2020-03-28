'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update | March 27: Junaid Khan Dies

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka featuring Vikram Singh Chauhan (Aman Junaid Khan) and Aditi Sharma (Roshni Khan) is a romantic drama that has been winning hearts of the audience since day one. The daily soap has managed to keep fans hooked to the show with the duo's adorable chemistry on screen.

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written update March 27, 2020

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka March 27, 2020, the episode starts with Junaid Khan throwing Rubina and Farha out of the house and abandoning them completely. He then removes them from the property and takes control of it. He then enjoys all the property of his brother while he sends both of them to some old outhouse.

Junaid’s mother finds the Jinn’s saya on the building and is shocked to see it. Junaid’s manager informs Junaid’s mother on how he has made a deal with Jinn and fooled Rubina by marrying her and killing her family. He also tells her that in the deal, an innocent baby was also thrown into the river. His mother is ashamed listing to this.

The next day, Junaid takes Aman to Jinn. Parveen, his mother, and his sister follow him behind with arms. Junaid then calls Jinn and offers Aman to him. After this, Jinn’s saya starts to take over Aman’s body. Praveen and others shoot Jinn but it does not have any effect.

As it does not affect the Jinn, they attack Junaid. After shooting, Parveen falls down unconscious while his mother tries to fight the Jinn. But she can't do anything.

After this, another bullet is fired and the jinn gets away with it. Rubina then reveals that to kill the jinn they will need a special bullet. She says that the jinn can only be killed by a bullet made of ash and gold. She also recalls making a bullet like this. Junaid then hugs Aman.

After this, Junaid’s mother rushes to apologize to him. He then says that he has done it for his family. After saying this, he dies. Thus it is revealed that Aman and Roshni’s life is entangled from the start and their love is the strongest of all.

