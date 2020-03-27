'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update March 26: How Aman Became A Half-Jinn

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka featuring Vikram Singh Chauhan (Aman Junaid Khan) and Aditi Sharma (Roshni Khan) is a romantic drama that has been winning hearts of the audience since day one. The daily soap has managed to keep fans hooked to the show with the duo's adorable chemistry on screen.

The episode begins with Roshini asking Aman how he became a Jinn, who is half-human. Aman starts narrating his story. In the flashback, it is shown that Junaid is facing a lot of issues financially. He decides to sacrifice some blood and asks the Jinn for a wish which is to become the richest person there has ever been. The Jinn decides to help him but asks Junaid to give away his unborn child. He agrees and Aman's fate is sealed there as he is sacrificed. Junaid, on the other hand, follows the instructions given by Jinn and lands in Lucknow. He falls in love with Rubina, whose brother is one of the richest nawabs there. Rubina and Junaid end up tying the knot.

Rubina and Junaid go to Rubina's brother's house where her brother has difficulty accepting them but he does it for the sake of Rubina. However, nobody knows that Junaid has hidden intentions to be there with Rubina. Once Rubina's trust is won, Junaid decides to go forward with his evil plan. He takes custody of all of nawab's assets without his knowledge. Once that is done, he decides to remove the nawab and his wife from his path. With the help of the Jinn, the nawab and his wife are killed in a plane crash.

While Rubina is mourning the loss of her brother and sister-in-law, Junaid decides to get rid of the little baby that his wife had. The little baby is called Roshini, who is put in a basket and left in a river to die. On the other hand, Parveen and dadi finally enter the house only to find out that Junaid has another wife and a child. However, Parveen is of the opinion that Rubina was the one to trap Junaid with her tactics as Parveen trusts Junaid even after knowing that he cheats.

