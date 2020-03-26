'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For March 25: Aman Is Worried For Roshni

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka featuring Vikram Singh Chauhan (Aman Junaid Khan) and Aditi Sharma (Roshni Khan) is a romantic drama that has been winning hearts of the audience since day one. The daily soap has managed to keep fans hooked to the show with the duo's adorable chemistry on screen.

Yehh Jadu hai Jinn Ka written update, March 25

The episode begins with Aman looking around for Roshni. He is worried for her but finally finds her in the washroom taking a luxury bath in the tub. The tub is filled with petals while Roshni is relaxing. He sees her slowly sink and casts a spell to stop. She sees him there and asks him to pass the towel and turn around so she can get out. He does it and is genuinely worried in some time so he asks her if she is fine and he should turn now. She hints at how all men just need an excuse. On the other hand, Chotu slips off the rock getting Farhan and Imran worried.

Roshni walks down the memory lane as she talks about their first meet. Aman is wondering who she is and hoping that she isn’t Anaya. Roshini talks about how she stayed with him through thick and thin which would not have been the case if somebody else was in place of her. She also tells him how she would have opened a small bakery if she hadn’t met him. Aman remembers how he blew up the bakery.

Read Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka: Vikram Chuahan And Aditi Sharma's Show Extended

Also read Vikram Singh Chauhan's 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' Extension Gets Fans Excited

Aman says whatever he did, he is sorry for it. Roshni says she is aware of that and she turns around to leave. She slips and falls into Aman's arms. On the other hand, Chotu slips on the stone and reaches the other side. He sees a cave and is about to approach it. Farhan and Imran somehow manage to make their way through to reach Chotu and the cave. Chotu asks what took them so long and Lacha says it was because of him.

Read 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!' Written Update For Feb 26: Kabir Attacks Aman And Roshni

Also read 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For January 17: Will Aman Be Able To Save Roshni?

Roshni asks Aman to change his clothes and sees the mark caused by Jinnat's sword. She asks him to promise her that he will not be upset with himself if he is unable to save her. He says he cannot give her a false promise. She asks how long this has to go on. He says just for 30 minutes more. She says she wants to go home and Aman says it is not safe now. She says she wants to spend this time with him and their family and requests him to take her home.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.