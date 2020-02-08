'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' February 7 Written Update: Alia Confesses Her Feelings

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. It tells a supernatural story of love and heartbreak between the lead characters. Read on to know more about what happened in the 84th episode of the show.

ALSO READ | 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' Actor Jaswinder Garnder Bags Her Next Role; Read Details

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! written update for February 7, 2020

Aman started questioning Alia about all the lies that she had been telling her family. Alia told Aman that she is apparently being forced to do all of this for the safety of her child. Alia tells Ammaz that she did all of this because she still has feelings for him.

ALSO READ | Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! January 2 Episode: Kabir's Attempts Fail To Break Aman-Roshni Apart

Alia added that even with all these reasons, her child is still unsafe. She tells Aman that her child's life is still in danger. Roshni spots Alia while she is doing some work. She told Alia that now that her work is done, she can leave the house.

Aman told her that since Alia is admitting to her mistakes, she should be given a second chance. Roshni tells Aman that her intuitions have been saying that she is a fraud since day one but no one cared to believe her. Aman told Rphsni that Alia is trying to create a fight between them because of her emotions towards him.

ALSO READ | Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update January 7: The Sword Is Influencing Aman

Roshni asked Aman as to how he can let her stay in the house even after knowing all this. Aman told her that he has loved only her. On hearing this, Roshni tells Aman that she will make it a point to prove that Alia is not like other human beings. She tells him that she will try to expose Alia in front of the entire house.

ALSO READ | 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For January 17: Will Aman Be Able To Save Roshni?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.