Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! January 2 Episode: Kabir's Attempts Fail To Break Aman-Roshni Apart

The popular supernatural show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka that airs on StarPlus at 8.30 pm from Monday to Friday, is one of the television serials that has been able to keep the audience glued to their television sets. The show stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead playing the role of Aman Junaid Khan and Roshni Khan respectively. The unique love story is based on love and magic and is basically the love story of Aman and Roshni and the challenges they face in their life. Here is the update for the January 2 episode.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! update January 2

The January 2 episode starts with Chhotu finding out that all the snacks are over. Chhotu and Aman start blaming Roshni for finishing off all the snacks, while Roshni keeps negating the fact and does not accept the allegation. Aman uses magic and quickly refills the snacks.

Then all of them celebrate Chhotu's birthday by cutting a cake while the red bugs that Parveen had left, start marching towards Roshni. Aman quickly burns up all the bugs but Roshni blames Aman for leaving red bugs at her. This creates more misunderstanding between Aman and Roshni and makes Roshni feel that there is no happy ending for both of them and her self respect is the most superior to her. This makes Aman say take a higher ground and say that she can leave and go wherever she wants.

While leaving Roshni calls him Aman instead of Khan baba and Aman realises that she is not Roshni. Roshni leaves and Aman tells everyone that this person was not Roshni and that Kabir had taken Roshni's form. Knowing that Aman knows about Kabir, he comes in his actual avatar while Aman asks about the whereabouts of Roshni.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! Kabir-Roshni's bond strengthens

Kabir tries to play a trick at this point and creates several illusions of Roshni and asks Aman to recognise the real one. Aman stabs himself with a knife as he knows that the real Roshni will react after watching this and thus he finds out about the real Roshni. Roshni runs towards Aman and hugs him. Kabir feels sad and goes away saying that this was not the fair competition he expected as the whole family is with Aman. Kabir leaves saying that they shall meet soon again. Roshni tells Aman that she will never leave Aman ever again as he always had tried to rectify his mistakes. The ending scene shows everyone going out to the balcony to watch the beautiful dark night with glistening falling stars.

