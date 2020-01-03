You Season 2 Spoiler Alert: How Did Love's Husband Die? Details Inside

You season 2 dropped on Netflix on December 26, 2019, and fans of the psychological-thriller series are binge-watching the series ever since. You season 1 released in December 2018 and it has kept the viewers hooked because of its amazing storyline and plot twists. The second season is loosely based on the novel Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes. Here’s a small spoiler about the You season 2.

How did Love’s husband die in You season 2?

In the brand new series of You, it has been shown that Joe Goldberg moves to Los Angeles donning a new identity which is Will Bettleheim. After shifting to LA, Joe meets Love Quinn in the supermarket. Love is a young chef. Love and Joe knew it right away that they can only be friends as according to Love’s Facebook profile, she was married. They did not risk repeating their past behaviour.

ALSO READ| Netflix Drops The Highly Anticipated Trailer For 'You Season 2'

Love opens up about what is going on in her personal life. Whatever Love tells Joe is quite different from what Joe thought of it to be. Love was no longer married and in fact, she has become a widow. Love’s husband has died several years ago because of an unknown illness.

ALSO READ| You Season 2 Trailer Leaves Fans Excited About New Episodes

In episode six of You season 2, in a flashback scene, Love is seen reliving the heartbreaking moment when James revealed he was ill. He also disclosed that he doesn’t have time. Love questioned him about how long it has been that he has kept this secret from Love. However, throughout the series, it wasn’t revealed what illness did James suffer from. Fans of the series also speculated that Love might have killed him.

ALSO READ| You Season 2: Who Is Joe's New Obsession And What Else To Expect?

You season 2 also revealed why James did not want to extend his family with Love and did not want to have children. It made Love very angry and upset. However, James unknown illness could be one of the reasons for his refusal to have children, which pushed Love over the edge.

ALSO READ| Netflix Cancels 'Iron Fist' And Here Is What Its Creator Raven Metzner Has To Say About It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.