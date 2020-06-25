Tamilrockers Leak 'Your Honor' Web Series Starring Jimmy Sheirgill

Jimmy Sheirgill starrer web series Your Honor has reportedly been leaked online. The show had started streaming on SonyLiv on June 18th, 2020. This leak has been done by none other than Tamilrockers. Tamilrockers has previously leaked several films and web series. Find out more details about this Your Honor web series leak here.

Tamilrockers leak 'Your Honor' web series

Bollywood actor Jimmy Sheirgill debuted in a brand new avatar in his latest OTT venture Your Honor. In this web series, Jimmy Sheirgill is playing the role of a district session judge, who faces one of the most unexpected and life-altering cases in his court. Your Honor web series is a remake of a critically acclaimed Israeli series Kvodo.

Jimmy Sheirgill starrer Your Honor web series premiered on Sony Liv on June 18, 2020. The moment the series dropped on the OTT platform, it was loved by the audience. The plot of the series was over-powered by Jimmy Sheirgill’s jaw-dropping performance. Apart from Jimmy Sheirgill, this web series stars Pulkit Makol, Varun Badola, Mita Vashisht, Parul Gulati, and several others.

Previously, the Your Honor web series was only available on SonyLiv for streaming but now it has been leaked online. This leak has been done by infamous piracy website Tamilrockers. Hence now Your Honor is available on Tamilrockers and several other piracy websites associated with it.

What is Tamilrockers?

Tamilrockers is a piracy website that has leaked many films and series over the years. This piracy website is responsible for causing a major loss to many Hollywood, Bollywood, and regional producers. This website is also known for leaking films and web series right before its premiere. This leak has not only caused financial loss but has also put unreleased content at risk.

Before leaking Your Honor web series Tamilrockers has leaked several other web series. Web series like Aarya, Four More Shots Please, Shooter, and others have all been leaked online. Movies like The Call of The Wild, The Invisible Man, Choked, Gulabo Sitabo, and many others have also been leaked.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

