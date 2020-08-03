Yuvika Chaudhary's Lockdown Birthday Celebration With Husband Is Super Romantic, See Pic

Yuvika Chaudhary recently celebrated her 37th birthday while at home along with husband Prince Narula. The duo took to Instagram to post pictures from their lockdown celebrations - a mix of delicious food and adorable gifts. Hubby Prince Narula also had an appreciation note for his wife which has received a lot of love from the audience, in the comments section.

Yuvika’s birthday celebrations

Yuvika Chaudhary recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her lockdown birthday celebrations. In the bunch of pictures posted, Yuvika Chaudhary is posing with a few healthy food items along with a chocolate cake. In the pictures, she can be seen dressed in a bright workout outfit while she cuts the cake with a bright smile. The table is also full of fruits and other snacks. In the caption for the post, Yuvika Chaudhary has adorably wished herself a happy birthday. Have a look at the post on Yuvika Chaudhary’s Instagram here.

Yuvika’s husband, Prince Narula posted a bunch of pictures, from the celebrations, which are being loved by his followers. He can be seen kissing his loving wife in most of the pictures. In of the clicks, the two reality stars are looking deep into each other’s eyes which clearly expresses the love that they have for each other.

In the caption for the post, Prince Narula has combined the lyrics of a few famous songs in order to express his feelings right. He has addressed her with the pet name 'Buggi' while wishing her a happy birthday. He has spoken about how his wife makes his life living and has also called her a 'beautiful crime'. He has also mentioned that the last picture is slightly 'filmy' as he is lifting her weight in his arms while kissing her lovingly. Have a look at the pictures from Prince Narula’s Instagram here.

Read From Being Bigg Boss Contestants To Lovers, Here's Yuvika & Prince's Relationship Timeline

Also read Yuvika Chaudhary & Prince Narula's Latest Music Video 'Shikayat' Is All About Heartbreaks

In the comments section of the post, a number of followers have dropped best wishes for the couple with the most heartfelt words. A few of them have wished Yuvika Chaudhary on the occasion of her birthday while a few others have written about the strong bond that the two share. Have a look at a few comments here.

Read Yuvika Chaudhary Demands Justice For Sushant, But Asks 'not To Unnecessarily Blame Anyone'

Also read Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary's Old Wedding Surfaces Online; Fans Call Them Couple Goals

Image Courtesy: Yuvika Chaudhary Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.