Another Ramayan Television Series To Be Re-telecast From Ram Navami

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has led to a lockdown in the country. Production and filming have been closed to stop its spread further. To keep the audience’s interest, Doordarshan started televising 1987’s popular show Ramayan, created and directed by Ramanand Sagar. Now another show on Ramayana is set to re-telecast. Read to know more.

Zee Tv’s Ramayan returns on Ram Navami

Produced by Sagar Arts, Ramayan: Sabke Jeevan Ka Aadhar is a remake of the original series with the same name, made in 1987. It aired on Zee TV from August 12, 2012, to September 1, 2013. Now as Ramayan on Doordarshan received immense appreciation, this new adaption will also be re-telecast.

The cast of the show was Gagan Malik as Rama, Neha Sargam as Sita, Neil Bhatt as Lakshmana, Malhar Pandya as Hanuman, Sachin Tyagi as Ravana with others. It was directed by Mukesh Singh, Pawan Parkhi and Rajesh Shikhre. Ramayana includes 56 episodes. It will re-telecast on Ram Navami which is April 2, 2020.

Ramayan Serial All Songs BG Music – Zee Tv https://t.co/IiVQgOvLkS pic.twitter.com/FFi5eSThfh — alltvsongaane (@alltvsongaane) October 3, 2019

Vishu Shankar, Business Head, &TV talked about the news. He said that Ramayan undoubtedly is one of the greatest and timeless Indian epic tales, read and loved by all. What better day to celebrate this eternal saga of Lord Ram than Ram Navami itself? Knowing the devotional fervour with which families across India celebrate this day, this year amidst the countrywide lockdown, they chose to bring Lord Ram closer to the viewer's hearts and homes through this show. He added that as the entire country unitedly fights the threat amidst us, there is nothing better to bring the entire family together than this epic battle between good and evil.

Ramayan ที่เราดูเป็นเวอร์ชั่นปี 2012 โดย Zee tv นักแสดงนำคือ

Gagan Malik - ราม

Neha Sargam - สีดา

Neil Bhatt - ลักษมณ์ pic.twitter.com/KEjICmnJzI — Lemonlips 🍋 (@lipsmonle) June 19, 2017

B.R Chopra's Ramayan is receiving good response from the viewers on Doordarshan. The channel will also re-telecast Mahabharat and Shaktimaan. Netizens are demanding more old shows back on television so that they could spend their lockdown while watching nostalgic shows.

