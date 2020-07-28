10 Years Of Sherlock: Moffat, Gatiss, And Vertue Pick Their Female Sherlock Holmes

It has already been ten years since BBC's Sherlock first aired in July of 2010. On the occasion of Sherlock's tenth anniversary, the team behind the show reunited for a virtual event where they answered several fan questions. During the event, Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss, and producer Sue Vertue were asked to name their picks for the female versions of Sherlock, Watson, and their arch-nemesis Moriarty.

Makers of Sherlock reveal their pick for a female Sherlock during 10 years anniversary event

The very first name given by Steven Moffat was Doctor Who’s Michelle Gomez. Michelle played the iconic role of Missy, the female version of The Master. Mark Gatiss, on the other hand, named Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge as a “rather good” choice. Moffat also felt like Academy Award winner Olivia Colman would be a good choice to play a female Sherlock. Meanwhile, producer Sue Vertue picked Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer for her version of a female Sherlock.

During the event, Steven Moffat stated that they all could sit and generate quite a lot of names for female Sherlock Holmes. He added that the part would fit a female very easily. Moffat felt like a female Sherlock would not even require a name change. Only the pronouns would have to be changed, but otherwise, the character would remain the same.

However, the creators of Sherlock were unsure about who could play a female John Watson, originally played by Martin Freeman. Steven Moffat stated that he found it hard to imagine any woman putting up with Sherlock Holmes. He could imagine a man putting up with Holmes for a while, but he felt like a woman would just give up on Sherlock due to his idiosyncrasies.

The makers of Sherlock all agreed that a good female Sherlock could also play a good female Moriarty, as the two characters had similar personalities but different moralities. Fans also asked the makers about the fifth season of Sherlock. The creators revealed that they still had some Sherlock Holmes mysteries that they wanted to adapt to the live-action show. Mark Gatiss also shared a surprise video on social media in which he reprising his role as Mycroft.

