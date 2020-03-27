123movies Does It Again, Leaks 'Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega' On Website

123movies, the illegal movie and series downloading website 123movies has recently leaked the Netflix original series Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega. 123movies is reportedly being operated from Vietnam which has allowed the users to watch and download the films for free. 123movies was known to be the world's most popular illegal content streaming site by the Motion Pictures Association of America in March 2018. Because of leaks as such, the makers and the creators of the films have to suffer a huge financial loss.

Also Read: 123 Movies 2020 - Illegal HD Movies Download Website

Also Read: Contagion Full Movie Download Made Available By The Piracy Site Movierulz

123movies does it again, leaks Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega online

About Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega is crime drama web television series. The series is directed by Soumendra Padhi and written by Trishant Srivastava. The plot of the web series revolves around the story of the phishing operations in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand. The web series started streaming on Netflix since January 10, this year. The cast of Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega includes Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany and Sparsh Shrivastav in the pivotal roles.

Piracy has become an international issue as it has been affecting the moviemakers and artists across the world. Because of such sites the viewers will download the movies and the web series online and not go to the theatres or watch it on its official streaming site. The piracy also affects the box office collections of that movie.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Also Read: Birds Of Prey Falls Prey To Piracy As TamilTockers Leaks Movie

Also Read: 'Street Dancer 3D' Leaked Online By Piracy Website Tamilrockers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.