'13 Reasons Why' Cast's Huge Net Worth Shows How 13 Isn't Unlucky For Them; Details Here

13 Reasons Why is a popular teen drama show that is adapted from a novel by Jay Asher with the same title. The series is very popular among the fans of the show and has a total of 3 seasons and an upcoming season 4. Recently, the series makers had announced the date of release of the latest season on social media. Read on to know the net worth of the main cast.

The net worth of the cast of 13 Reasons Why

Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen

Dylan Minnette is one of the main characters from the show. He played the character of Clay Jensen and was one of the most adored characters by fans. According to a media portal, the net worth of Dylan is $ 3million which is approximately Rs. 22 crores. Apart from 13 Reasons Why, Dylan has been featured in several other movies and series like Prisoners, Don't Breathe and more.

Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker

Katherine Langford was the leading face of the show and portrayed the character of Hannah Baker. Hannah Baker was an important character on the show. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of Katherine Langford is around $ 5 million which is around Rs 37 crores. The actor's source of income includes her acting career which includes various shows and movies like Cursed, Love Simon, and The Misguided.

Christian Navarro as Tony

Christian Navarro is one of the main characters from the show and played the character of Tony. The actor was adored by fans for his portrayal of the character. According to a media portal, the net worth of the actor is $ 2 million which is approximately Rs. 15 crores.

Alisha Boe as Jessica

Alisha Boe was one of the main characters on the show and portrayed the character of Jessica. The actor has been seen in numerous other films and shows like Poms, Yes God Yes, and Trophy Wife and enjoys a huge fan following. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of Katherine Langford is around $ 1 million which is around Rs 7.5 crore.

Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley

Brandon Flynn is another main character from the show and played the character of Justine Foley. According to a media portal, the net worth of the actor is $ 3 million which is approximately Rs. 22 crores. Brandon Flynn enjoys a huge fan base on social media.

Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker

Justin Prentice is one of the main characters from the show and played the character of Bryce Walker. According to a media portal, the net worth of Justice Prentice is $ 1.6 million. The amount is approximately Rs. 12 crores.

Miles Heizer as Alex Standall

Miles Heizer is one of the main characters from the show and played the character of Alex Standall. According to a media portal, the net worth of Miles Heizer is $ 1.7 million which is over Rs.12 crores. The actor enjoys a loyal fan following and has been featured several other movies and series.

Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey

Ross Butler is another main character from the show and played the character of Zach. The actor has been featured in the popular movie To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. According to a media portal, the net worth of Dylan is $ 1.6 million which is around Rs. 12 crores. He has earned this money through his acting career and brand endorsements.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

