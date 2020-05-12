'13 Reasons Why' Final Season Date Announced Through An Emotional Video Featuring The Cast

13 Reasons Why is a teen drama series that streams on Netflix. The first season was released in 2017 and gained good responses. It was followed by season two in 2018 and three in 2019. Now the final season of 13 Reasons Why has reportedly done filming and Netflix announced its streaming date. Read to know more.

13 Reason Why season 4 release date

The makers released a video that features the lead cast and crew of 13 Reasons Why. The one-minute video has the last table reading session and a few scenes from the filming. The actors are seen getting emotional as they hug each other and cry. Through the video, the premiere date of 13 Reasons Why season 4 was also announced. The final season will stream on Netflix from June 5, 2020. The footage made several fans emotional too as they will bid goodbye to their favourite show after three years.

June 5th. The final season. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bBuDkSpwCe — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 11, 2020

Could watch this on loop all day. pic.twitter.com/hMtVeg4BbZ — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 11, 2020

Fans get emotional

I cried omg 😭😭😭😭 not ready to say goodbye — star (@QuinonezStar) May 11, 2020

Wow this is so emotional. Really gonna miss you guys. June 5th I'm there. ♥ #13rw — Veronica (@Veronic42571770) May 11, 2020

Seriously so said it’s ending. This show has helped me in so many ways. Thank you 💙 — Savannah (@miller6710) May 11, 2020

Absolutely love this show. Thank you for tackling the hard stuff for us ❤️ I will definitely shed tears through this final season 🥰 — jodi corry (@scrappinfor1) May 11, 2020

The final season will reportedly show the kids of Liberty High School preparing for graduation as they are in their senior class. But before they can bid farewell to each other and their school, they will have to keep a secret along with making heart-breaking choices that might impact their futures. 13 Reasons Why's final season is said to consists of ten episodes, which would break the chain of 13 episodes in season 1, 2 and 3.

13 Reasons Why: the final table read



13 Reasons Why: the final season: June 5 pic.twitter.com/3BYGQalLKF — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 11, 2020

13 Reasons Why is based on Jay Asher's novel, Thirteen Reasons Why published in 2007. Throughout three seasons, it has received mix reviews but has gained popularity among the youngsters. The final season will feature Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen with Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer, Ross Butler, Devin Druid, Josh Hamilton, Amy Hargreaves, Tommy Dorfman, Grace Saif and Justin Prentice are also reprising their role.

