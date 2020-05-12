All You Need To Know About Andy Allo From Amazon's Popular Show, 'Upload'

The series Upload has been getting a lot of popularity since the makers released the first season of the show on May 1, 2020. It is an American science fiction comedy satire web tv series that is created by Greg Daniels. After the success of the first season, Amazon prime had given a clear go for another season of the series. Fans have been appreciating the cast’s efforts in the film and they want to know more about their personal lives. One such actor that has been a popular name amongst the fans is Andy Allo. She is responsible for taking up one of the most important roles of the series, Nora Antony. Here is a small summary of who exactly Andy Allo is and her impact in the film industry.

Who is Andy Allo and what role does she play in Amazon's Upload?

Andy Allo is a Cameroonian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist and actress who has been in the mainstream business since 2009. Andy had a role in a comedy-drama series called The Game. This happened in the year 2011 and was later followed by a number of other side roles including a role in the 2017 film Pitch Perfect 3 and the lead role of Nora in Amazon Prime's series Upload. Taking a part in the Amazon Prime series certainly might just boost her chances of getting massive recognition all over the globe. It also happens to be a huge deal for Andy Allo herself as this is her first lead role in a TV show that is being made on such a large scale.

Upload cast

The show Upload has gotten a good amount of fan recognition throughout the entire globe. This is not just because of the interesting story of the series, but also the cast. The actors seem to have done a great job with Amazon's Upload and fans have been extremely curious about them. Upload stars Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid Kannerman, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha and Kevin Bigley as Luke. Other stars who have a recurring role in the show include Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Chris Williams, Owen Daniels, Andrea Rosen, Josh Banday, Christine Ko and Jessica Tuck in prominent roles.

