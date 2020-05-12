'13 Reasons Why' Cast Burst Into Tears While Reading The Show's Ending; Watch Video

Netflix has been giving its viewers a set of some outstanding TV series as well as movies. 13 Reasons Why happens to be one of the shows that have gained massive popularity all over the globe. The show is currently live and available on Netflix. 13 Reasons Why happens to be at a stage where the characters are soon going to face an extremely difficult situation at the end of their new season. A recent BTS video was shared by the show’s makers that featured the leading cast. It showed the viewers how the actors burst into tears as they rehearsed their lines. Read more to know about the BTS video shared by the makers of 13 Reasons Why.

BTS video of 13 Reasons Why cast crying over the ending

In the new video, the leading stars of the series, Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Ross Butler, and Alisha Boe can be seen rehearsing their lines. The actors then end up in tears as they were completing their final reading sessions. As the three realise the depth of the script and understand what is going on, they end up bursting into tears. Dylan, Brandon, and Alisha are seen giving each other hugs as Alisha says she will never forget this experience for the rest of her life. We have no idea about what exactly happened there but the synopsis of the new season might just give a hint. The synopsis states "Before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever”.

13 Reasons Why wins hearts

13 Reasons Why is a popular TV show that has managed to attract viewership from different parts of the world. The show is created by Brian Yorkey and has won a number of awards including the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series and Bravo Otto in der Kategorie Beste Serie. The show stars Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Miles Heizer, Ross Butler and Devin Druid. Fans have been very vocal and have been sharing their feelings about 13 Reasons Why's final season. Here are some fan reactions for the show.

#13ReasonsWhy s4 premiers at June 5th but i still stuck in here pic.twitter.com/3m8mt34yud — danti (@bleketdet) May 11, 2020

#13ReasonsWhy This show gave me the confidence to speak up about my past trauma for that I will always be thankful pic.twitter.com/XHwvSElf7V — Richard Pinedo (@suave_richard94) May 11, 2020

