Justin Foley's Death In '13 Reasons Why' Season 4 Was Painful For Fans; How Did He Die?

13 Reasons Why season 4 is now available on Netflix, it released on June 5, 2020. This season follows the story follows Clay Jensen played by Dylan Minnette, as he struggles from anxiety and trauma. Clay has distanced himself from his roommate and adopted brother Justin Foley.

Justin is dealing with his own challenges, of staying sober, after returning from the rehab. Justin appears to be doing well this season, as he even gets into college but, the fate of this character takes an unexpectedly dark turn towards the end of the show.

13 Reasons Why spoilers: How did Justin Foley die?

As mentioned above Justin manages to have a good run this season, being off of drugs. He also becomes the supportive friend for Clay, that Clay has always been for him. But Justin suffers a major setback when his birth mother passes away due to drug overdose. He begins questioning his own worth in this world and fears if he is destined to die the same way. Towards the final episodes of 13 Reasons Why season 4, Justin gets diagnosed with HIV AIDS.

His health can be seen deteriorating throughout the season, but it was still difficult for the fans, to suspect what was going on. In one of the later episodes, Jessica catches Justin taking drugs again. He relapses when he learns about his mother's death and sees Jessica happy with Diego.

In episode 9 of this season, Justin comes to the senior prom and reconciles with his ex-girlfriend Jessica Davis. After dancing with Jessica briefly Justin collapses on the ground, leaving everyone in a deep shock. When he gets taken to the hospital, Clay and his family are informed that he has AIDS.

Clay confronts Justin for not revealing that he was suffering from health issues earlier. To this Justin says, that he didn’t wish to spend any more of Clay’s parents -The Jensen’s, money.

Eu nem chorei igual uma condenada não.

Brandon gave voice to a character very intense, friend and above all a kind person, even if it did not demonstrate. I cried a lot about your death, Justin Foley.😢❤

Thank you brother ❤#13reasonswhy4 pic.twitter.com/qtOm1MpTMM — Bea With an E🦊 (@Beamendxdrew) June 6, 2020

13 Reasons Why spoilers: How did Justin Foley get AIDS?

The doctor reveals to Clay and the Jensen’s that Justin had intercourse with a lot of men, back when he was living on the streets. Justin admits this to Jessica on a previous season 13 Reasons Why, that he was homeless for a while. During this time, he was forced to have intercourse with other men to get money for food and drugs. Justin Foley contracted HIV in one of these encounters.

Clay and the Jensen’s are appalled when they come to know about this. Justin Foley is constantly surrounded by his family-The Jensen’s and his friends from high school. He dies in the presence of Clay and his adoptive parents.

