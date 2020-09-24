18 Again Korean Drama Cast Includes Kim Ha-Neul, Hwang In-Yeop And Others; Details

Recently released Korean drama, 18 Again, is creating all buzz for its unique storyline. The drama is about Jung Da-Jung, who feels that there is no spark in her marriage. After years of marriage, she feels the need to file for a divorce. However, while she speaks of the divorce, her husband Hong Dae-young turns in an 18-year-old boy. The drama is based on the popular American drama 17 Again which was directed by Burr Steers. The lead actor in the American version was Jason Filardi.

However, the Korean version of the drama is turned into a 16 to 20-episode drama. The 18-year-old boy who is later named as Lee Do-Hyun has his old body but the same mentality. Both the husband and the wife in question do not know the real reason behind why the changes were caused. So Lee Do-Hyun continues to live the life of an 18-year-old boy, he goes to the same school as his kids and learns about his family in newer ways.

Jung Da-jung and Hong Dae-young are parents to 18-year-old teenagers and things are getting difficult with a mid-life crisis. Know more about the cast of the drama 18 Again.

18 Again Korean drama cast

Kim Ha-neul

The lead actress and cast of 18 Again is Kim Ha-neul essaying the role of Jung Da-Jung. She was once a brilliant teenager but after marriage her life is mundane. She is also not in love with her husband anymore and just about to file for divorce.

Yoon Sang-Hyun

The male lead cast of 18 Again is Yoon Sang-Hyun essaying the role of Hong Dae-young. He is originally a 37-year-old man married to Jung Da-Jung but his body turns eighteen overnight. He is still in love with his wife despite the distance.

Lee Do-hyun

Male lead actor and a cast of 18 Again Lee Do-hyun is actually Dae-young but in an 18-year-old's body. So he goes by the name Go Woo-young for time being and starts to attend the same school as his kids.

Lee Mi-do

Lee Mi-do is essaying the role of Choo Ae-rin. She is professionally a lawyer and Da Jung's closest friend. However, she is a tough cookie in life in the reel story.

Wi Ha-joon

Wi Ha-joon is essaying the role of Ye Ji-hoon and also a former student of Serim School. In the reel story, he is also a famous baseball player loved by all.

Ryeoun

Ryeoun is essaying the role of Hong Shi-woo. He is one of the twin children of Hong Dae-young and Jung Da-Jung. However, his social life is equal to none and he is often bullied in school.

Roh Jeong-eui

Roh Jeong-eui is essaying the role of Hong Shi-ah in the reel story. She is the more outgoing, everyone's favourite one out of the twins. She is the older sister of Hong Shi-woo.

Hwang In-yeop

Hwang In-yeop is essaying the role of Goo Ja-sung in 18 Again Korean drama cast. He is tough on the outside but has past scars and as a result he bullies Hong Shi-woo.

