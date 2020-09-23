Does 'Love Alarm' Have Season 2? Find Details About The Release Date, Cast And More

Popular Korean drama Love Alarm released in 2019 and since then fans have been curious about a sequel to the storyline. Based on the novel by the same title it was written by Chon Kye-young. According to fans, the drama has scope for season two. However, it is yet to receive a nod for season two. Many fans are wondering, “Does Love Alarm have Season 2?” Read on to know what is the latest update regarding Love Alarm have Season 2.

Also Read | What Is The Most Expensive Korean Drama Ever? Find Out Here

Does 'Love Alarm' have Season 2?

Love Alarm makers are discussing the possibility of season two. However, due to the COVID-19 situation, the production of the film has been shifted to 2021 as per reports in TeCake.com. The drama makers have not finalised the cast and the production schedule, however, any possible discussion will be made in 2021 as per the same report.

Also Read | 'Crash Landing On You' Star Son Ye Jin Shares Pics Of Gifts Including Hyun Bin’s Cake

Know all about 'Love Alarm' Season one

The original story is about teenagers in a love triangle in a world where affection towards someone can be detected through an app. Things get difficult when the two best friends fall for the same girl. The drama released in 2019 and was deemed a hit as per Korean TV ratings. Season two of Love Alarm might play around Jojo’s inhibitions more. She was seen as an outsider in school. However, the writers might extend her query of selecting between Hwang Sun-oh and Lee Hee-young. Fans are keen to know if new cast members are going to be added to the existing cast.

'Love Alarm' cast and season two stars

Kim So-Hyun essayed the lead role of Jojo, who was stuck between Song Kang’s character Hwang Sun-oh and Jung Ga-ram’s character Lee Hee-young in the reel story. Love Alarm cast season one supporting cast included Shin Seung-ho essaying the role of Il-Sik and Move Min-si in the shoes of Park Gul-mi.

Other Love Alarm cast members were Z.Hera as Kim Jang and Lee Jae-Seung essaying the role of Cheong Duk Gu. There is a possibility that Love Alarm season two might have newer cast members. However, an official confirmation is awaited from the makers of Love Alarm.

Where to watch 'Love Alarm'?

'Love Alarm' can be watched on the OTT, streaming giant Netflix with a basic subscription package. Love Alarm season one can be enjoyed by all age. Apart from that Love Alarm was originally broadcasted on tvN. The drama first aired on tvN on August 22, 2019, on the channel and after that, it was released on Netflix for viewers to stream.

Also Read | BTS Gains Two Nominations At The Billboard Music Awards 2020; Details Here

Until the new season is made, here is a glimpse into season one of 'Love Alarm'-

Also Read | BTS Invited To Deliver Speech At 75th United Nations General Assembly; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.