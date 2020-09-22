'Crash Landing On You' Star Son Ye Jin Shares Pics Of Gifts Including Hyun Bin’s Cake

Crash Landing On You actress Son Ye Jin was humbled to receive gifts from her fans. Through a recent post, the actress confessed to indulging in enjoying the gifts that her fans often send to her home. The actress made a collage out of all the gifts and shared it on Instagram. Son Ye Jin expressed that she feels ‘sad’ that she cannot share the pictures of all the items she has received

Also Read | 'Crash Landing On You' Fame Hyun Bin Arrives In Jordan To Shoot For 'The Negotiations'

'Crash Landing On You' actress Son Ye Jin's Instagram post about gifts

In the pictures that Son Ye Jin shared there were flower pots, succulents, bouquets, soft toys and more. There was even a photo cake which had Ye Jin’s Crash Landing on You co-star Hyun Bin. The picture was one of the stills of the popular drama. Apart from that, another cake showed Ye Jin’s caricature version from the drama. As per her caption, she thoroughly enjoys the gifts that her fans send with love.

Also Read | Will Hrithik-Sonam Be Perfect Hyun Bin & Son Ye In Crash Landing On You's Hindi Version?

Check out Son Ye Jin's Instagram post

Crash Landing On You cast member’s lead actress Ye Jin expressed her gratitude to her fans. She shared the collages of pictures on her Instagram and wrote, “Hi, are you guys doing well? We’re spending a hard time. I always received presents, flowers, cakes and letters. Unfortunately, I can’t thank each person. So I’m writing now. When I think about your support and love, I feel very touched. Before buying presents or writing letters I can’t imagine, how much you are thinking of and considering…I’m so sorry, I couldn’t photograph everything. My house is always beautifully filled with the scent of flowers and plants that I’ve received from you. And I’m eating cakes are too pretty to cut with my family very often. I always appreciate it and won’t forget.

We should keep going to our health and I hope someday we can meet again and share a warm hug. Thank you. Be safe."

Also Read | Details In 'Crash Landing On You' That You Might Have Missed Out On

Check out fan reactions on the picture shared on Son Ye Jin's Instagram

Snippet Credits: Son Ye Jin’s Instagram

On the professional front

Son Ye Jin is in the discussion phase to star in a historical thriller Cut by the Heart. However, she is yet to confirm the role and her participation. Son Ye Jin will also be seen in her first-ever Hollywood drama Cross alongside Sam Worthington soon.

Also Read | 'Crash Landing On You' Actor Son Ye Jin 'elated' With Show's Japanese Viewership

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.