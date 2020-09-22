What Is The Most Expensive Korean Drama Ever? Find Out Here

Korean dramas might be a small screen venture but the budget for these dramas are not less than a full-fledged movie as one will find out in the further read. The dramas mentioned below boast of heavyweight budget, star-studded cast and exotic locations. If anyone was ever curious about, 'What is the most expensive Korean drama?' then read on-

Arthdal Chronicles

According to smcp.com the estimated amount roped in to make Arthdal Chronicles was 54 billion won which estimates to US$45.7 million. The drama stars Soong Jong Ki and Kim Ji Won in the lead roles. It is a fantasy, mystery thriller with ‘struggle for power’ as the base of the story. The drama had international locations like in Brunei and also parts of Korea.

Mr Sunshine

Mr Sunshine starring Byung Hun was filmed overseas and also had a massive star cast. According to scmp.com the estimated cost to film the drama was 30-40 billion won which is US$25.4-36 million. The drama recorded a high rating in local audiences and also invited praises to the work of screenwriter Kim Eun-sook.

Kingdom series

One of the most popular drama series Kingdom which will soon have part three is about the events of the Joseon era back in the 15th century. It stars a varied star cast and the estimated cost of the drama went up to 35 billion won that is US$29.6 million as per scmp.com. The drama had special sets built to reflect the 15th-century era.

The King: Eternal Monarch

Another drama with a massive star cast and heavyweight budget was The King: Eternal Monarch. Apart from Lee Min Ho and Kin Go Eun’s pairing onscreen, the drama was backed with a budget of the estimated cost that is 30 billion won which comes down to US$25.4 million according to the report in scmp.com.

Vagabond

Vagabond had Suzy and Lee Seung Gi in the lead role. The drama was shot in international locations such as Portugal and Morroco. Apart from the intriguing storyline, the drama was loved by fans for Lee Seung Gi’s return to the small screen. The drama was made with an estimated budget of 20-25 billion won which is US$18.6 million according to scmp.com.

Hotel Del Luna

Hotel Del Luna was a fantasy rom-com drama with IU and Yeo Jin-goo in the lead role. The drama was about ghosts and spirits with a high requirement of CG and VFX to create the effects of fantasy land. The drama was reportedly made on a budget of 16-20 billion won which comes down to US$13.5-16.9 million as per scmp.com.

Criminal Minds

Criminal minds were made on an estimated budget of 16-20 billion won that is US$13.5-16.9 million as per a report in scmp.com. It was a remake of popular American series by the same name. The 2017 drama was one of the most-watched show of its parent channel tvN.

