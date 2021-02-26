'1962: The War In The Hills' Review: A Gripping Tale Of War, Valour, And Relationships

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, 1962: The War In The Hills tells a gripping tale of the 1962 Indo-China war, whilst also showing the effects war has on love, relationships, and people. The Hotstar series stars Abhay Deol as Major Suraj Singh, who leads the battle from the front line, and Mahie Gill as Shagun Singh. Other prominent cast members include Sumeet Vyas, Akash Thosar, Meiyang Chang, Anup Soni, Rochelle Rao among others. The series is a fictional take about one of the bravest and fiercest India has ever fought, about how 125 Indian soldiers took on 3,000 Chinese troops till their last breath.

Also Read | Rochelle Rao About Her Digital Debut With Abhay Deol: 'Super-excited For The Big Step'

1962: The War In The Hills review

The plot of the web-series

The war drama, inspired by true events, showcases the bravery and courage of men in the uniform and the lengths they go to in order to keep the country safe. As the title suggests, the Hotstar series focuses on how 125 Indian soldiers belonging to battalion C Company, led by Major Suraj Singh, held off an invading force of 3000 Chinese soldiers at the strategic Galwan Valley, thus thwarting their ultimate goal to capture Ladakh and take over a prime airstrip instrumental to the war effort. The series shows the journey of the soldiers from their hometown to the battlefield.

Also Read | Abhay Deol To Team Up With Mahesh Manjrekar And Mahie Gill 12 Years Post 'Dev D'

What works

Not only does the web-series capture what happens at the war front, it equally shows how the characters deal with their personal battles, their life beyond their uniforms, and their times of love, heartbreak, longing, and celebration. The emotional elements add to the web-series and give it a more human touch and up its relatability. Although it is a war film, major parts of the series have been shot in a Haryana village named Rewari, where the series shows how young women have chosen Army men for themselves and how the love stories of the characters progress. The Hotstar show has a few elements of humor as well which distracts the audience from the grim situation at the frontline.

Also Read | Abhay Deol Joins Advisory Board Of Bandra Film Festival

What doesn't work

The war drama fails to explore beyond themes like patriotism and love and doesn't focus on other mental trauma and issues a soldier has to go through during the war. The technical aspects of the movie are not up to the mark as well including under average editing, bad visual effects, and music tracks that fail to evoke the correct emotions shown in the series. The backstories of the soldiers also fail to impress and the series' resemblance with any other war drama doesn't make it stand out. 1962: The War In The Hills IMDb rating is 8.2.

Also Read | What Time Does '1962: The War In The Hills' Release On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Image Credits: Disney Plus Hotstar VIP official Youtube Channel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.