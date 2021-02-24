Rochelle Rao About Her Digital Debut With Abhay Deol: 'Super-excited For The Big Step'

Rochelle Rao is all set to make her digital debut alongside Abhay Deol with the web series 1962- The War In the Hills. After working in The Kapil Sharma Show and being a contestant on a popular reality show, this will be Rochelle Rao's first acting project. Starring Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill, Sumeet Vyas, and Rohan Gandotra, 1962- The War In the Hills will be streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP on February 26.

'Excited to make my web series debut'

In an interview with Spotboye, Rochelle informed her fans that she is 'super excited' to be making her web series debut, as she feels that the web reaches more audience and is now trending. She spoke about how the internet is a free space for everyone to watch and create anything as there are no barriers or restrictions. The creators have the freedom of creating anything they visualize. She revealed that she is excited to take the big step in her career and hopes that this year is filled with many opportunities for her.

Rochelle Rao to play a simple village girl

Sharing the first look of her role in 1962- The War In the Hills, Rochelle took to Instagram to let her fans know that this role was unlike any other role she has done before. Describing her character, Rochelle wrote in the caption that Rimpa is a 'brave and idealistic' village girl. Rimpa, though never picks up a weapon, plays her part in protecting her country and fights all the odds. The 32-year-old actress hoped that her fans will like her new avatar in her upcoming series.

Fans' reaction to Rochelle's debut

Many fans appeared excited for the digital debut of the actress as they shared her enthusiasm in the comment section under the post. One fan commented about how her upcoming series is going to be awesome. Another fan wrote that he was looking forward to the series. Several fans commented about how it was going to be an incredible series and wished the actress for her release.

