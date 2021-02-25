Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the new Disney+ Hotstar web series 1962: The War in the Hills is based around the 1962 India-China war. The show is inspired from true events that took place in November 1962. Actor Abhay Deol, who is known for movies such as Socha Nahin Tha, Dev D and Shanghai, will be essaying the role of an army major, leading a battalion in the war epic. The Hotstar Specials series 1962: The War in the Hills is inspired by true events and narrates an untold story of bravery and valour about how an army of 125 Indians stood against 3000 Chinese.

What time does 1962: The War in the Hills release on Disney plus Hotstar

1962: The War in the Hills release date is February 26, 2021. According to the official Disney+ Hotstar Twitter account, the show will premiere on the streaming service at 12 am IST. The streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar had earlier unveiled the first teaser of the show on India’s 72nd Republic Day. Apart from Abhay Deol, the series also stars Sumeet Vyas, Akash Thosar, Annup Sonii, Mahie Gill, and Rohan Gandotra amongst other prominent actors.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the project is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China War. The series will mark a reunion between Mahie Gill and Abhay Deol after they featured together in the 2009 cult hit Dev D. Mahie Gill is known for her work in films like Gulaal, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, and Dabangg series, she will essay the role of Shagun Singh, the wife of Abhay Deol's character in the war drama series.

On the other hand, actor Akash Thosar will essay the role of Kishan, who is a part of the battalion led by Major Suraj Singh (portrayed by Deol). With this web series, actor Satya Manjrekar will be making his digital debut, it will also mark his reunion with his father Mahesh Majrekar. Previously, the father-son duo has worked together in Marathi cinema for films like Aai and FU: Friendship Unlimited and a Hindi movie Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi. Satya will be seen essaying the role of Gopal, the youngest soldier in the battalion.

