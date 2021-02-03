If You Loved 'Bling Empire', Here Are Other High-drama Reality TV Shows To Watch

US Reality TV shows have gained huge popularity ever since Bling Empire started streaming on Netflix. Bling Empire cast features Kevin Taejin Kreider, Kevin Taejin Kreider, Christine Alexandra Chiu, Gabriel Chiu and many other Asian and Asian American socialists. If you loved Bling Empire, here are some other shows which are full of drama and available online.

Also Read | Aashka Goradia Hugs Her Legs In New Post; Shows Off Her Yoga Skills

Shows like Bling Empire that are available online

​​ ​​​Nailed It!

Nailed It is a baking competition with amateur bakers. The show showcases some of the most disastrous cakes in modern history. The contestants have to pick existing confectionaries and recreate them. In certain rounds, the worst baker gets to annoy the other bakers which lead to several fights. The show has 4 seasons in total and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight is one of the most popular shows like Bling Empire. It is based on the Danish series titled Gift Ved Første Blik. In Married at First Sight, a group of single people agree to marry the partner chosen for them by experts. They meet their partners for the first time on their wedding day. Several contestants have even decided to take divorce soon after their wedding of a few years later.

Also Read | 'Summer School' Cast: Details About The Actors And Their Characters In This 1987 Comedy

Queer Eye

Queer Eye features the fab five, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski. The men travel in different parts to Georgia to help men nominated by their family and friends to get a house and groom themselves. They talk about their struggles of being a part of the community and how they wish to get more respect.

Love Is Blind

As the name suggests Love Is Blind is a dating reality show produced by Kinetic Content. The format of the show revolves around 30 men and women in search of love. They have to date each other with speed dating techniques and get to know each other. The twist here is that they cannot see each other. When they finally make a decision to propose each other, they are allowed to meet each other.

Also Read | When Was 'Bling Empire' Filmed? Here Are The Major Shooting Locations Of The Show

The Bachelor

The Bachelor is also one of the most popular US reality TV shows. According to the format of the show, a few men are brought together who are looking for love. They get a few options of women who go on dates with them and slowly contestants are nominated. In the end, the winner decides if he wants to marry the woman or start a relationship with her.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills showcases the luxurious lives of women living in Beverly Hills. They portray their personal and professional lives in the show. The show is highly dramatic as one gets to see their families, their struggles as housewives and their snobbish behaviour.

Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset is based completely on the lives of real estate agents in Los Angeles. The plot revolves around high-end residential properties in Los Angeles. The show tracks the lives of the agents as they manage their personal and professional life while selling these properties.

The Real Housewives of New York City

Just like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of New York City focuses on housewives who live in The Big Apple. The plot showcases their personal and professional lives. The show has had 12 seasons as of now with 239 episodes in total.

Married To Medicine

Married to Medicine focuses on 7 women living from the Atlanta medical community. Four of them are doctors while the others are wives of doctors. The plot revolves around their career, social circles and personal lives. The show features Mariah Huq, Quad Webb-Lunceford, Jacqueline Walters, Kari Wells, Toya Bush-Harris, and Simone Whitmore as main characters.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Finally, Keeping Up with the Kardashians had to make it to the list of reality shows. The show focuses on the lives of the Kardashian-Jenners. The audience gets to see the family upfront revealing various secrets of their lives on screen. The show has had 20 seasons and will soon come to an end. It mainly features Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé and their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie along with their mother Kris ad father Kaitlyn.

Also Read | 'Bling Empire' Cast: Who Are Anna Shay, Christine Chiu, Kane Lim, Kim Lee & More?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.