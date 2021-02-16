5 Best ICarly Episodes To Catch Before The Paramount Reboot Release

ICarly has earned the name of being Nickelodeon's most-watched premieres, second only to Rugrats. In its long run of six years, the show has presented several chuckle-worthy episodes and is home to many hilarious characters. Now that iCarly is available on Netflix and will soon come out as a whole on Paramount +, here are some of the best iCarly episodes to savour until its reboot is here.

Best iCarly Episodes

iShook America

One thing the show is greatly known for is its amazing cameos from Hollywood's biggest. The title serves right as viewers were indeed shocked to see popular TV host Jimmy Fallon's cameo in season 6 episode 7 as the gang is shipped to New York when they're called to appear as a guest on the Late Night with Jimmy Fallon show. Unfortunately, the excitement and glee are soon thrown out of the window when Gibby's pants fall down on camera, causing trouble and lots of debt to the iCarly gang as they're fined by the NCC.

iTwins

The gang finds out that Sam has a twin in season 2 episode 23 when she comes back to Seattle to pay a visit. Freddie is in no mood to be pranked though so he adamantly refuses to believe that Sam has a twin, leading to some hilarious skits. Meanwhile, Carly gets to be Chuck's, Spencer's archnemesis, math tutor. Little does she know that he's as evil as one can ever be.

iSaved Your Life

The most aww-worthy moment came in the form of season 3 episode 35 when Carly and Freddie share a kiss in the heat of the moment. The episode begins with Freddie saving Carly's life by pushing her out of the way when a taco truck almost knocks her out. As a result, Freddie gets injured and has to be glued to the bed until he fully recovers. Feeling guilty, Carly makes sure to take care of him the whole time but starts developing feelings for him in the process.

iGoodbye

The highest-rated episode was the season 6 episode 14-15 that served as the finale of the series. Carly's dad makes a surprise appearance in the show after Carly is upset about not finding a partner to go to a Father-Daughter dance with. He offers to take her to Italy with him but that means she'll have to leave her troop behind. The finale serves as a rather emotional episode as she shoots the final episode of iCarly with her friends before she leaves.

iGo One Direction

In season 6 episode 2, One Direction makes a stunning appearance in the show as iCarly's guests. Carly is sick at that time but still decides to be onboard with the show. Unfortunately, her infection passes to one of the members Harry as he's also seen getting sick by the end of the premier. One Direction was the most popular band at the moment and their performance on it definitely became the most memorable and eventful moment of the show.

