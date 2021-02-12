When Does Gibby Join ICarly? Find Out More About Noah Munck

iCarly was a highly popular television show created by Dan Schneider that ran on Nickelodeon for teenagers and younger audiences. One of the most popular characters in the show was Gibby (played by Nick Munck), who was a fan favourite. Read on to find when does Gibby join iCarly.

When Does Gibby join iCarly?

Gibby first appeared on the show iCarly in the episode, iDream of Dance. Gibby became one of the main characters in the show by the time season 4 was rolled out. He was an instant hit among the fans and people loved his character. Noah Munck became very popular for his portrayal of Gibby. His character was so popular that Gibby was supposed to get his own spin-off show, as mentioned in Noah Munck's IMDb page.

What's Noah Munck up to now?

The Gibby spinoff never came to fruition, however, and Noah Munck shifted his focus from acting to music production. His goal was to become an EDM music producer and he focused his efforts on achieving that. EDM is one of the most popular forms of music and is played across clubs and music festivals heavily. Noah has a YouTube channel called 'SADWORLDBEATS' which features his own songs that he produced and composed. With the first two seasons of iCarly currently streaming on Netflix, the show is all set to go for a reboot but it's still unclear if Noah Munck will be returning to his popular role of Gibby once again.

iCarly

iCarly was originally released on Nickelodeon channel and ran a total of six successful seasons. The last season of the show aired in 2012. At the time, iCarly was one of the most popular shows with a very wide viewer base. The show was marketed as family-friendly entertainment. The show has continued to gather a loyal following, years after it stopped airing. Even people who have watched the show after it ended have enjoyed it. Miranda Cosgrove did a great job as the lead character and the rest of the cast also played their roles very well. This show is often considered by its fans to be one of the best shows Nickelodeon has made to date.

