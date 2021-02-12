What Episode Does One Direction Appear On ICarly? Know All Details

The hugely popular teen show iCarly was set to make a comeback after 9 long years. Many fans have already started streaming the sitcom at whatever lengths possible before the arrival of the seventh season. Lucky for them, Netflix has already released two iCarly seasons on their platform and might just release the rest before the show finally makes its way to Paramount Plus. Here's a little revisit to the show's most popular episode that featured One Direction.

What episode does One Direction appear on iCarly?

According to IMDB, the famous boy band appears in the final season of the show, Season 6 Episode 2 titled "iGo One Direction" to be exact. In the episode, One Direction decides to perform on Carly's popular talk show at the same time when Carly gets sick. As a result, Harry ends up getting sick as Carly accidentally passes her infection to him. The hilarious act went onto becoming the most memorable out of the 97 episodes. If you're especially missing the celebrated boy band today and are in the mood for some nostalgia, you can stream the episode on NickRewind YouTube and the first two seasons on Netflix.

iCarly, starring Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor, follows a group of teenage best friends who go on to create a successful talk show and now have to handle their fame while also managing their busy school life. iCarly is known for its ambitious crossovers as the gang has starred in multiple other Nickelodeon shows. That is because the show was produced by the same minds that created other popular shows like Victorious, Drake and Josh, The Amanda Show and Zoey 101.

Their crossover with Victorious garnered a whopping 7.3 million viewership and was even sold as a standalone DVD movie. If you're wondering what episode is iParty with Victorious in iCarly, the special movie had aired in season 4 episode 10 and had an extended cut in episode 13. Due to the quick success, the creators decide to create a total of 4 crossovers between the two shows.

