The 2007 teen sitcom, iCarly had the whole world under their feet when it first appeared on Nickelodeon and ran for 6 successful years. The show recently joined the Netflix family and has enjoyed its time on the number 1 spot at the top 10 charts ever since. The only downfall of the good news was that Netflix decided to release two out of the six seasons, and fans are wondering why. Let's find out.

When was iCarly added to Netflix? Why are there only 2 seasons of iCarly on Netflix?

The beloved series was added to the Netflix library earlier this week on February 8, 2021. However, only 2 seasons of the show made it to the renowned platform for no particular reason. Later that day, Paramount+ announced that the show will have its exclusive revival on their own platform. This means that the entire cast including Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress will be coming back to shoot the seventh season after its departure in 2012.

Although no explanation is given yet on why Netflix only chose to release two seasons, fans are speculating that this may just be a marketing tactic to reinvigorate interest in the lost viewers. After all, Netflix has earned quite the name for reviving shows post their run. Marketing tactic or not, the plan most certainly seems to have worked as iCarly quickly started making rounds on viewers' watch list again.

Will the rest of iCarly be on Netflix? As of now, the possibility of the latter seasons making it to Netflix seems low. Since the filming for the revival has already begun and is already announced to go live next year, it is advisable to catch the first two seasons on Netflix before they join Paramount Plus. iCarly follows a group of teen best friends who create a world-famous webcast show and their misadventures in their day-to-day as they struggle with getting used to being popular. Fans are interested to see how the plot will advance and fit into the modern-day.

