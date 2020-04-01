Binhe-watch These Comedy Specials On OTT Platforms & Have A Good Laugh On April 1

During this quarantine, many people are spending their time watching their favourite shows and movies. There are many comedy specials available on various OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more to spread some cheer and positivity. Take a look at some of the comedy specials you can watch on the OTT platforms on April 1, 2020.

Comedy Specials on OTT platforms to watch on April 1

Russel Peters: Deported

One of the funniest Canadian comedians, Russel Peters' stand up comedy might keep you entertained for a while. The comedy special released on Amazon Prime. The comedian is also one of the world's highest-paid comedians.

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

The comedy special has received a 100 % score on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer. Hannah Gadsby's Nanette was his debut performance on Netflix. The comedian also received an award for Best Performance in a Television Comedy at AACTA Award for his performance in Nanette.

Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin

Dave Chappelle's series also released on Netflix on March 21, 2017. The comedy special has received an IMDb rating of 8.1 out of 10. The comedian cracks jokes on technology, OJ Simpson, and more topics in the comedy special.

Azeem Banatwalla: Problems

Azeem Banatwalla is an Indian comedian and his comedy special Problems released on Amazon Prime. His comedy special has received a rating of 4 out of 5 on Amazon Prime and 7.8 out of 10 on IMDb. His comedy special Problems is his second stand up special on Amazon Prime after Cometh The Hour. The comedian has also collaborated with other Indian comedians on Amazon Prime.

Kenny Sebastian: Don't Be That Guy

Kenny Sebastian's Don't Be That Guy released in 2017. The comedian cracks jokes on the fact that he is not 19 anymore. He also talks about his struggles with women and his parents. The comedy special released on Amazon Prime Video.

