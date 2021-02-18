5 Reasons To Watch 'The Big Day': From Taking On Patriarchy To Extravagant Indian Weddings

After introducing the world to 'Indian Matchmaking' with the fan-favourite Sima Taparia, Netflix has now shelled out major wedding goals for netizens with their newly-released three-episode docuseries, The Big Day. Ever since the reality show dropped on the streaming giant on Valentine's Day 2021, it has become one of the trending topics of discussion among the masses on Twitter. Although it has been receiving a mixed reaction from the viewers and a lot of flak for showcasing all-things rich and elite, there are a couple of aspects about the newly-released collaborative venture between Condé Nast India and Netflix India that you might not want to miss out on. Thus, read on to find out 5 things that'll make Netflix's The Big Day worth your while:

Also Read | Where Are Aman Kapur And Divya Khandelwal From Netflix's The Big Day Now? Find Out

5 reasons to watch The Big Day on Netflix

1) Smashing patriarchy in the face

Over the years, a lot of people have pointed out some of the archaic rituals in Indian weddings that are extremely patriarchal, such as 'Kanyadaan', and The Big Day's second episode titled 'Here Comes the Type A Bride' does it in an exceptional way. The episode is dedicated to two highly independent and headstrong women who decide to take on the patriarchy and rightly so. It attempts at normalising the equality between men and women in a relationship and showcases how today's generation does not believe in some of the age-old wedding rituals and refuse to conduct them at their weddings.

2) All things extravaganza

If you're a fan of experiencing extravagant wedding ceremonies then The Big Day on Netflix is your show. One thing that is common between all the weddings in this show is the extravaganza. Each wedding has a highlighting theme that is grand in its own unique way and is a hands-down visual delight for the viewers.

Also Read | The Big Day Cast: Details About The Couples From Netflix Show And Their Weddings

3) The big fat Indian gay wedding

Talk about 'progressive India' and The Big Day ticks that checkbox off the list as well. The third episode of the Netflix docuseries, titled 'All You Need Is Love', showcases the big fat gay wedding of celebrity make-up artist & hairstylist Daniel Bauer and husband Tyrone Braganza. The episode sheds light on the struggle of getting married as a homosexual couple and is a tale of love in its full glory.

4) Katrina Kaif's dance performance to 'Afghan Jalebi'

The 'Chikni Chameli of Bollywood', Katrina Kaif also made a special appearance in The Big Day as she attended the wedding of her celebrity pal Daniel Bauer. The docuseries also gives the viewers a peek into Katrina's performance on her chartbuster song Afghan Jalebi with Daniel on his Sangeet. Last year, a clip of the actor's performance from Daniel and Tyrone's Sangeet had also surfaced on social media.

Take a look:

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Makes Cameo Appearance In Netflix's 'The Big Day'; Grooves To 'Afghan Jalebi'

5) Dreamy wedding destinations and venues

One of the highlights of all the weddings shown in Netflix's The Big Day is the grand venues of each wedding. Except for two, all the weddings shown in this docuseries are full-fledged destination weddings. The destinations and venues of each wedding in the show speak grandeur at its best.

Also Read | Nikhita Iyar And Mukund Chillakanti From 'The Big Day', Details About The Adorable Couple

(Image credits: The Big Day trailer, YouTube)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.