Where Are Aman Kapur And Divya Khandelwal From Netflix's The Big Day Now? Find Out

Thanks to Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking, Indian weddings have finally entered the pop culture scene globally. The Big Day is Netflix’s brand new three-part docuseries that is chronicling the fat, and glitzy royal style nuptials between six Indian couples. One of these six couples is Aman Kapur and Divya Khandelwal. Read on to find out what this couple is up to these days.

Aman Kapir and Divya Khandelwal in The Big Day

Hailing from Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Aman and Divya had dated for 12 years when they finally decided to get married. Divya insists that they were together for only 11 years as they had broken up for a year somewhere in the middle. Their big beautiful wedding was designed by Devika Narain and the entire wedding was to be held at Jaipur’s Alila Fort in Bishangarh in 2018. Find out what the young couple is up to these days.

Where is The Big Day Couple now?

According to the show, Aman Kapur is the younger son of Atul and Smriti Kapur. Aman’s father, Atul, is the part-owner of Bishangarh Fort, hence, naturally, the couple decided to book it as their wedding destination. Aman is a software engineer from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The young groom has worked and lived in New York and Mumbai but has also been a Jaipur resident for many years. Both Aman and Divya grew up in Jaipur, and the Rajasthani culture was reflected in every aspect of their wedding.

Divya Khandelwal, on the other hand, is the daughter of Reena and Sanjay, and is a graduate of Columbia Business School. Divya has also studied Business Administration at Parsons School of Design in New York. One thing to know about Divya is that she is an environmentally conscious, and a very detail-oriented individual who loves things that are “bespoke.”

To make their wedding day a memorable occasion the pair hired luxury wedding designer Devika Narain and her incredibly skilled team. Even the furniture and linens at the fort were customized to suit Divya’s tastes and showcased the couple’s Jaipur heritage. Unlike many other The Big Day couples, both Aman and Divya seem to be very private people.

They seem uninterested in cashing in the success of their reality TV stardom since both their Instagram accounts are set to private. Neither of them is very active on Facebook. The show revealed that Divya had been working as a brand strategist at Handicraft Haveli (an ethnic handicraft store in Jaipur), but its uncertain if Aman works in his family business or has an independent job somewhere. The pair is happily married and is living together in the vibrant city of Jaipur.

Source: Still from The Big Day (Netflix)

