'9-1-1' Season 4 Episode 4 Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

If you are one of those die-hard fans of Ryan Murphy's 9-1-1 series who never misses a single episode and wants to know all the latest updates, then you have landed at the perfect place to gather details about the 9-1-1 season 4 episode 4 cast. The episode aired on February 8 on FOX and is available for Indian viewers for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Read on to know more about the 9-1-1 season 4 episode 4 cast and the characters they play in this crime drama.

9-1-1 season 4 episode 4 cast and characters

Angela Bassett as Athena Carter Grant Nash

The main lead of the series is Angela Basset (Mission Impossible: Fallout) and she plays Athena, an LAPD patrol sergeant who is blunt, devoted, tough, unsure yet highly capable to think outside of the box. She's very accomplished and professional. She sees things as black and white; either it's right, or it's wrong. She never gives in on the job, and she's described as working too hard for her own good. At home, she's more stable. She's motherly and caring, and has shown again and again she cares for her family and children. She thinks quickly about how to settle or neutralize a situation even though it may not be straight by the book.

Peter Krause as Robert Nash

Peter Krause plays LAFD Station 118 captain and Athena's husband, Robert 'Bobby' Nash. Bobby is shown as careful, indecisive, and secretive. He is usually quiet, withdrawn, and keeps to himself, although in front of the 118 he is shown to be witty and a good sport when being pranked. Despite his more introverted personality, he is seen as a fatherly figure within the firehouse and most of his crew have all come to him for advice at some point. He is married to his second wife Athena Grant and has two step-children, stepson Harry and stepdaughter May.

Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley

Oliver Stark plays Evan Buckley; a firefighter who is shown as confident, compassionate and impulsive. He tends to act without thinking about the possible consequences which often lands him in hot water but his intentions always stem from a place of goodness. He wears his heart on his sleeve and cares very deeply about those around him. Buck is also very knowledgeable, driven and determined. He never gives up, whether it is on the job or throughout life in general, and always supports his friends and family.

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley

Jennifer Love-Hewitt plays Madeline 'Maddie" Buckley, who works as a 9-1-1 dispatcher in the Los Angeles area, and is the older sister of Evan Buckley. After getting away from her abusive husband, Doug Kendall, she runs to Los Angeles to hide out with her brother, Evan Buckley, after not seeing him for over 3 years. She winds up living with him in the apartment he’s watching for Abby. She is trained as a nurse and doesn’t want to put other people in danger from her abuser. Evan comes up with the idea that she should apply to work as a 9-1-1 operator.

Kenneth Choi as Howard Han

Kenneth Choi plays Howard "Howie/Chimney" Han, firefighter/paramedic and Maddie's partner. At the end of season three, they find out Maddie is pregnant. He grew up in the Los Angeles area with his mother while his father returned to South Korea. As a result, he has a very testy relationship with his father, especially after the elder Mr Han openly expressed his disappointment in his chosen profession. He has a younger half-brother named Albert, who secretly left South Korea to escape from their father's control and lived with him for a while.

Aisha Hinds as Henrietta Wilson

Aisha Hinds plays Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, a firefighter/paramedic in the Los Angeles Fire Department. Hen is shown as caring, kind, and loyal. She has a big heart and is always ready to make sacrifices for others. Her cool and calm demeanour comes in handy especially when the crew have to deal with agitated victims.

Ryan Guzman as Edmundo Díaz

Ryan Guzman plays Edmundo "Eddie" Diaz, who also works as a firefighter at the Los Angeles Fire Department. On the job, Eddie is portrayed as resourceful, dependable and able to think quickly on his feet, which he has attributed to his experience operating "while getting shot at" in Afghanistan. He is a private person who generally does not share his problems with his co-workers for fear of being a burden to them, as seen in early season 2 where he only reveals childcare arrangement woes to Buck when he was at his wit's end. Gradually he begins to accept them as "family" and is more willing to seek their help.

